Northmarq Arranges $15.2M Sale of Westpark Walk Shopping Center in Peachtree City, Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Northmarq has arranged the $15.2 million sale of Westpark Walk, a 73,847-square-foot shopping center located at 400 Commerce Drive in Peachtree City, a southwest suburb of Atlanta. Jeff Enck and Emery Shane of Northmarq represented the seller, an unnamed private investment firm based in Washington, D.C. The buyer was an undisclosed partnership based in Atlanta. Westpark Walk was fully leased at the time of sale to 21 tenants, including Tuesday Morning, Verizon Wireless, State Farm, Firehouse Subs, Hotworx and local service providers and retailers, including Ranchero Mexican Grill, which has been a tenant at the shopping center for more than 33 years.