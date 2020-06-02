NorthMarq Arranges $15.3M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Atrium Office Building in San Antonio

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

The Atrium office building in San Antonio totals approximately 132,000 square feet.

SAN ANTONIO — NorthMarq has arranged a $15.3 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of The Atrium, a 132,113-square-foot office building located at 85 N.E. Loop 410 in San Antonio. The Class B property is located near San Antonio International Airport in the city’s North Central submarket. Goldman Sachs provided the loan, which carries a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not disclosed. Bryan Leonard of NorthMarq handled the transaction.