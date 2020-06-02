REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $15.3M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Atrium Office Building in San Antonio

The Atrium office building in San Antonio totals approximately 132,000 square feet.

SAN ANTONIO — NorthMarq has arranged a $15.3 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of The Atrium, a 132,113-square-foot office building located at 85 N.E. Loop 410 in San Antonio. The Class B property is located near San Antonio International Airport in the city’s North Central submarket. Goldman Sachs provided the loan, which carries a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not disclosed. Bryan Leonard of NorthMarq handled the transaction.

 

