Northmarq Arranges $15.3M in Financing for Three Central Texas Industrial Flex Assets

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northmarq, Texas

AUSTIN AND SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged three loans totaling $15.3 million for the refinancing of three industrial flex properties totaling 100,388 square feet in Central Texas. The properties comprise a 38,800-square-foot facility in Austin that was built in 1999 and was fully leased at the time of sale, as well as two properties in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of Schertz spanning a combined 61,588 square feet. The Schertz properties were constructed in 2018 and 2020 and were close to and fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Bryan Leonard of Northmarq arranged the debt through an undisclosed credit union. The borrowers were also not disclosed.

