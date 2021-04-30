REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $16.2M Loan for Refinancing of Two Multifamily, Retail Buildings in Princeton

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

PRINCETON, N.J. — NorthMarq has arranged a $16.2 million loan for the refinancing of two five-story multifamily and retail buildings in Princeton. The first property is located at 25 Spring St. and consists of 52 apartments and three retail spaces. The second property is located at 55 Witherspoon St. and comprises 24 units and two retail spaces. Principal Financial provided the funds. The borrower was a public-private partnership between Nassau HKT Associates and the Borough of Princeton.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews