NorthMarq Arranges $16.2M Loan for Refinancing of Two Multifamily, Retail Buildings in Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. — NorthMarq has arranged a $16.2 million loan for the refinancing of two five-story multifamily and retail buildings in Princeton. The first property is located at 25 Spring St. and consists of 52 apartments and three retail spaces. The second property is located at 55 Witherspoon St. and comprises 24 units and two retail spaces. Principal Financial provided the funds. The borrower was a public-private partnership between Nassau HKT Associates and the Borough of Princeton.