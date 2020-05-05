NorthMarq Arranges $16.5M Loan for Refinancing of Shopping Center in Wallington, New Jersey

WALLINGTON, N.J. — Northmarq has arranged a $16.5 million loan for the refinancing of Wallington Plaza, a 94,297-square-foot shopping center in Wallington, a northwestern suburb of New York City. A local bank provided the permanent loan, which carries a floating interest rate, a seven-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. A ShopRite grocery store anchors the property, which is located at 375 Paterson Ave. Other tenants include a pet supplies store and a liquor store. Robert Ranieri of NorthMarq arranged the loan.