REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $16.5M Loan for Refinancing of Shopping Center in Wallington, New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

WALLINGTON, N.J.Northmarq has arranged a $16.5 million loan for the refinancing of Wallington Plaza, a 94,297-square-foot shopping center in Wallington, a northwestern suburb of New York City. A local bank provided the permanent loan, which carries a floating interest rate, a seven-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. A ShopRite grocery store anchors the property, which is located at 375 Paterson Ave. Other tenants include a pet supplies store and a liquor store. Robert Ranieri of NorthMarq arranged the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business