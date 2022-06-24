Northmarq Arranges $16.7M Refinancing of Metro Tampa Retail Portfolio

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Retail, Southeast

North Tampa Shores (pictured) is one of the four retail assets in the metro Tampa portfolio.

TAMPA, FLA. — Northmarq’s Tampa office has arranged four loans totaling approximately $16.7 million for the refinancing of a retail portfolio in the metro Tampa area. The four assets include Carrollwood Regency Plaza and The Pointe at Tampa Palms in Tampa, North Tampa Shores in Oldsmar and Triple Crown Plaza in Ocala. Together the centers span 115,309 square feet of retail space. Robert Hernandez of Northmarq arranged the loans, each of which were underwritten with 10-year terms and 30-year amortization schedules. An unnamed life insurance company provided the loans on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.