NorthMarq Arranges $166M in Capital for The Launch Apartment Development in Alameda, California

The Launch will be located at 1777 Clement Ave. at the northern edge of Alameda Island along the Oakland Estuary.

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — NorthMarq has arranged $166 million in joint venture equity and construction financing for The Launch, a 368-unit waterfront apartment community in Alameda. Construction for the project has already begun for a scheduled completion in 2023.

The Launch will be located at 1777 Clement Ave. at the northern edge of Alameda Island along the Oakland Estuary. The property is located 16 miles from San Francisco and 39 miles from San Jose. The project will feature a mix of market-rate, below-market-rate and work-live units along with an onsite leasing office.

Amenities will include four interior courtyards with a pool, spa, dog runs, BBQ area, fire pits, lounge seating, rooftop decks, a fitness room and a club room. The Launch will have 416 off-street parking spots provided for residents, along with bike parking. The building offers a street-level connection from Clement to the Bay Trail and other marina amenities through a double-height, 20-foot-wide pedestrian corridor.

John Kerslake, Briana Harney and Griff Whitlock of NorthMarq secured the debt and joint venture equity for the development of The Launch. The financing package totaled $166 million, of which $62 million is joint venture equity and $104 million is construction financing.

Bay West Group/Pacific Development and the investor, an institutional real estate manager, worked in a joint venture on the project. The development is their first joint venture together. NorthMarq’s team has been working with Bay West Group/Pacific Development since 2017, when the companies began the entitlement process with the city of Alameda.

