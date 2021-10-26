NorthMarq Arranges $17.5M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Staten Island Shopping Center

NEW YORK CITY — NorthMarq has arranged a $17.5 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of Eltingville Shopping Center, a 98,523-square-foot retail property in Staten Island. Tenants include Rite Aid, Advance Auto Parts and Santander Bank. Charles Cotsalas and Robert Delitsky of NorthMarq arranged the 10-year, interest-only loan through an undisclosed direct lender. The borrower was also not disclosed.