NorthMarq Arranges $17.5M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Staten Island Shopping Center
NEW YORK CITY — NorthMarq has arranged a $17.5 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of Eltingville Shopping Center, a 98,523-square-foot retail property in Staten Island. Tenants include Rite Aid, Advance Auto Parts and Santander Bank. Charles Cotsalas and Robert Delitsky of NorthMarq arranged the 10-year, interest-only loan through an undisclosed direct lender. The borrower was also not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.