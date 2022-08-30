Northmarq Arranges $17.7M Refinancing for Self-Storage Facility in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Northmarq has arranged $17.7 million in refinancing for a newly developed self-storage facility in San Diego. Wyatt Campbell and Conor Freeman of Northmarq’s San Diego office secured the financing for the undisclosed borrower through the firm’s correspondent relationship with a life insurance company.
The three-story property offers more than 1,200 self-storage units.
