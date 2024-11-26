Northmarq Arranges $18.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, VA. — Northmarq has arranged the $18.5 million sale of a multifamily development site in Tysons, an affluent suburb of Washington, D.C., in Northern Virginia. The 1.3-acre parcel is approved for a 25-story high-rise comprising 447 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 15,207 square feet of retail space.

The site is part of Scotts Run, a 40-acre master-planned development comprising 6.5 million square feet of multifamily, office, retail and hotel space. The future apartment high-rise is located within walking distance of the McLean Metro Station’s Silver Line. The buyer and construction timeline were not released.