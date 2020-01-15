NorthMarq Arranges $185M Loan for Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Campus in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Industrial, Loans, Office, Western

Located in Chandler, Ariz., the Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems campus features a 352,545-square-foot office building and a 269,852-square-foot manufacturing facility.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — The San Diego office of NorthMarq has arranged a $185 million loan for the recently completed Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems’ campus in Chandler. A life insurance company funded the fixed-rate loan, which amortizes over 23 years.

Eric Flyckt, Wyatt Campbell and Casey Allred of NorthMarq secured the loan for Northrop Grumman, an aerospace and defense technologies designer and manufacturer.

The campus comprises a three-story, Class A office building totaling 352,545 square feet and a 269,852-square-foot manufacturing facility. The property serves as Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems’ Launch Vehicle Division Headquarters. Designed and manufactured at the campus, the launch vehicles transport cargo to the International Space Station, launch satellites and are used for military functions.

The campus is located within San Diego-based Douglas Allred Co.’s Park Place, a 200-acre business park situated at the intersection of Loop 101 and 202 freeways.