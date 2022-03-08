REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $19.2M Loan for Refinancing of Senior Living Community in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Mayslake Center II in Oakbrook features 249 units.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Northmarq has arranged a $19.2 million FHA loan for the refinancing of Mayslake Center II in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. The seniors housing property features 249 independent living units and is located within the larger Mayslake Village. Amenities include a wellness center, dining room, chapel and social services. Sue Blumberg of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which is fully amortized over 40 years. The borrower was a nonprofit entity.

