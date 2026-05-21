Northmarq Arranges $19.5M Sale of Distribution Facility in Auburn

AUBURN, ALA. — Northmarq has arranged the $19.5 million sale of a 160,000-square-foot distribution facility located at 2250 Riley St. within Auburn Technology Park West in Auburn. Robert Poirier led Northmarq’s Atlanta team that represented the seller, SiO2, which previously owned and occupied the facility. The buyer was INFAC.

Built in 2012 and situated on approximately 40 acres near I-85, the property features distribution space and approximately 28,000 square feet of “pharmaceutical-grade” clean room space. The fully air-conditioned building also offers 29- to 31-foot clear heights, eight dock doors with dock levelers, one oversized drive-in door, 2,000-amp electrical switchgear and 48 parking spaces.