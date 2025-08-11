Monday, August 11, 2025
Market Lofts on Third
Formerly known as Birmingham’s Municipal Market, the Market Lofts on Third in Birmingham, Ala., now offers 140,000 square feet of living space and 8,000 square feet of space dedicated for commercial use.
Northmarq Arranges $19.6M Refinancing of Market Lofts on Third Apartments in Birmingham

by Abby Cox

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Northmarq has arranged a $19.6 million loan for the refinancing of Market Lofts on Third, a 192-unit multifamily complex located at 2225 3rd Ave. N in Birmingham. Jesse Lemos and William Rhett of Northmarq’s Nashville Debt and Equity team arranged the 10-year Fannie Mae loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as EPT Holdings LLC. The loan features five years of interest-only payments.

Originally known as Birmingham’s Municipal Market, the property has also served as a home for an automobile equipment company, bowling alley and office space. Market Lofts on Third was renovated in 2023 as a mixed-use development and now offers 140,000 square feet of living space, as well as 8,000 square feet of space dedicated for commercial use. The complex features studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans up to 973 square feet in size, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a rooftop deck with downtown views, a courtyard gathering space and fire pit, fitness center, laundry center, off-street parking, residential lounge, coffee bar, billiards, pet park with shampoo station and 24-hour emergency maintenance, as well as “wash, dry and fold” laundry services. Market Lofts on Third also offers furnished apartment options available through the CORT Furnishing rental service.

