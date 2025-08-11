Northmarq Arranges $19.6M Refinancing of Market Lofts on Third Apartments in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Northmarq has arranged a $19.6 million loan for the refinancing of Market Lofts on Third, a 192-unit multifamily complex located at 2225 3rd Ave. N in Birmingham. Jesse Lemos and William Rhett of Northmarq’s Nashville Debt and Equity team arranged the 10-year Fannie Mae loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as EPT Holdings LLC. The loan features five years of interest-only payments.

Originally known as Birmingham’s Municipal Market, the property has also served as a home for an automobile equipment company, bowling alley and office space. Market Lofts on Third was renovated in 2023 as a mixed-use development and now offers 140,000 square feet of living space, as well as 8,000 square feet of space dedicated for commercial use. The complex features studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans up to 973 square feet in size, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a rooftop deck with downtown views, a courtyard gathering space and fire pit, fitness center, laundry center, off-street parking, residential lounge, coffee bar, billiards, pet park with shampoo station and 24-hour emergency maintenance, as well as “wash, dry and fold” laundry services. Market Lofts on Third also offers furnished apartment options available through the CORT Furnishing rental service.