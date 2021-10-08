NorthMarq Arranges $19M Construction Loan for Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, MINN. — NorthMarq has arranged a $19 million construction loan for an adaptive reuse project at 1554 Midway Parkway in St. Paul. The former seniors housing facility will be transformed into 148 market-rate apartment units. Completion is slated for next year. Michael Padilla of NorthMarq’s Minneapolis office arranged the five-year loan, which features two years of interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization schedule. A local bank provided the loan on behalf of the borrower, Premier Holdings LLC.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.