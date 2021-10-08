NorthMarq Arranges $19M Construction Loan for Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in St. Paul

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The former seniors housing facility, located near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, will be transformed into 148 market-rate apartment units.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — NorthMarq has arranged a $19 million construction loan for an adaptive reuse project at 1554 Midway Parkway in St. Paul. The former seniors housing facility will be transformed into 148 market-rate apartment units. Completion is slated for next year. Michael Padilla of NorthMarq’s Minneapolis office arranged the five-year loan, which features two years of interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization schedule. A local bank provided the loan on behalf of the borrower, Premier Holdings LLC.