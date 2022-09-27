Northmarq Arranges $2.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Trenton, Ohio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Northmarq, Ohio

TRENTON, OHIO — Northmarq has arranged a $2.6 million loan for the acquisition of Trenton Avenue Apartments in Trenton, a suburb of Cincinnati. The 52-unit multifamily property comprises multiple buildings. Chase Dawson of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which features an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio, a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule. A regional bank provided the loan to the undisclosed borrower.