REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $2.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Trenton, Ohio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Northmarq, Ohio

TRENTON, OHIO — Northmarq has arranged a $2.6 million loan for the acquisition of Trenton Avenue Apartments in Trenton, a suburb of Cincinnati. The 52-unit multifamily property comprises multiple buildings. Chase Dawson of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which features an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio, a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule. A regional bank provided the loan to the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  