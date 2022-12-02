Northmarq Arranges $20M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Office Complex

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Northmarq has arranged a $20 million loan for the refinancing of a 111,674-square-foot office complex in the Long Island community of Garden City. The complex consists of two sister buildings that are situated on a one-acre lot at 1010 and 1050 Franklin Ave. Ernest DesRochers, Charles Cotsalas and Robert Delitsky of Northmarq arranged the loan, which carried a fixed interest rate, 15-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The direct lender was also not disclosed.