NorthMarq Arranges $21.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Suburban Kansas City

Pictured is Hudson Apartments, a 253-unit community.

INDEPENDENCE, MO. — NorthMarq has arranged the sale of a three-property, 426-unit multifamily portfolio in Independence, a suburb of Kansas City, for $21.2 million. The properties include Hudson, a 253-unit asset at 1401 S. Cunningham Ave.; Meadowbrook, a 113-unit property at 2141 S. Swope Drive; and Winner Place, a 60-unit community at 9528 Winner Road. Urban Southwest Capital sold the portfolio to FTW Investments. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of NorthMarq brokered the sale. Kyle Tucker and John Duvall of NorthMarq arranged acquisition financing through Freddie Mac for the Hudson property.