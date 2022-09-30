Northmarq Arranges $21M Acquisition Loan for Bradford Square Shopping Center in Cary, North Carolina
CARY, N.C. — Northmarq has arranged a $21 million acquisition loan for Bradford Square, a 78,628-square-foot shopping center located at 1020 Bradford Plaza Way in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. David Garfinkel of Northmarq’s St. Louis office arranged the permanent, fixed-rate loan through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, St. Louis-based real estate investment firm National Real Estate Management. The seller was not disclosed. Bradford Square is anchored by a 49,000-square-foot Publix grocery store. Other tenants include Cary Salon, Night and Day Dental, First Watch, Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, Burger 21 and Hand and Stone Massage Spa.
