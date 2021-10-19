REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $21M Refinancing for North Houston Workforce Housing Property

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — NorthMarq has arranged a $21 million loan for the refinancing of Vista Apartments, a 300-unit workforce housing community in North Houston. The property was built in 1980 and renovated in 2019. Warren Hitchcock of NorthMarq arranged the loan, which carried a 10-year term with an initial interest-only period, a fixed 3.75 percent interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the Houston-based borrower. An undisclosed national balance sheet lender provided the debt.

