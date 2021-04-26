NorthMarq Arranges $22.5M Loan for Refinancing of Oklahoma City Apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY — NorthMarq has arranged a $22.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Restoration at Candlewood, a 328-unit apartment community in northwest Oklahoma City. The property features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, dog park and a children’s play area. Connecticut-based Avant Capital provided the financing, proceeds of which will be used to repay an existing first mortgage and to complete an ongoing renovation project. The borrower was not disclosed.
