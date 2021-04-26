REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $22.5M Loan for Refinancing of Oklahoma City Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — NorthMarq has arranged a $22.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Restoration at Candlewood, a 328-unit apartment community in northwest Oklahoma City. The property features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, dog park and a children’s play area. Connecticut-based Avant Capital provided the financing, proceeds of which will be used to repay an existing first mortgage and to complete an ongoing renovation project. The borrower was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews