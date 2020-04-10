REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for Sawyer Trail Townhomes in Washington

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Sawyer-Trail-Frederickson-WA

Sawyer Trail Townhomes – Phase I features 90 townhome units in Frederickson, Wash.

FREDERICKSON, WASH. — NorthMarq has secured $22.5 million in refinancing for Sawyer Trail Townhomes, a multifamily property located at 17516 44th Ave. East in Frederickson. This is the third phase of the Sawyer Trails development, consisting of 90 townhome units.

Bob Spiro and Scott Moline of NorthMarq arranged the permanent fixed-rate loan that was structured with a 10-year term on a 30-year amortization schedule. The firm secured financing for the undisclosed borrower through its in-house Fannie Mae team.

According to Spiro, this is the third phase of an $80 million finance package over the last two years with Fannie Mae.

