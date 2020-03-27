REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $23.1M in Financing for Two Retail Properties in Minnesota, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

Pictured is Fishers Gateway Shops in Fishers, Ind.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. AND FISHERS, IND. — NorthMarq has arranged two separate loans with different life insurance companies for two retail properties in Minnesota and Indiana. First, NorthMarq arranged an $18.3 million acquisition loan for Park Place Plaza in St. Louis Park. The 87,975-square-foot property consists of four multi-tenant retail buildings. The center was fully leased at the time of closing. Major tenants include PetSmart and Office Depot. The 10-year loan features a 25-year amortization schedule.

The second loan totaled $4.8 million for the refinancing of Fishers Gateway Shops in Fishers. The 21,330-square-foot neighborhood shopping center, located at 9001 E. 116th St., was also fully leased at the time of closing. The 10-year loan features a 25-year amortization schedule. David Garfinkel of NorthMarq arranged both loans. He also secured a $19.5 million acquisition loan for a property in Washington on behalf of the same borrower.

