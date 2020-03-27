NorthMarq Arranges $23.1M in Financing for Two Retail Properties in Minnesota, Indiana

Pictured is Fishers Gateway Shops in Fishers, Ind.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. AND FISHERS, IND. — NorthMarq has arranged two separate loans with different life insurance companies for two retail properties in Minnesota and Indiana. First, NorthMarq arranged an $18.3 million acquisition loan for Park Place Plaza in St. Louis Park. The 87,975-square-foot property consists of four multi-tenant retail buildings. The center was fully leased at the time of closing. Major tenants include PetSmart and Office Depot. The 10-year loan features a 25-year amortization schedule.

The second loan totaled $4.8 million for the refinancing of Fishers Gateway Shops in Fishers. The 21,330-square-foot neighborhood shopping center, located at 9001 E. 116th St., was also fully leased at the time of closing. The 10-year loan features a 25-year amortization schedule. David Garfinkel of NorthMarq arranged both loans. He also secured a $19.5 million acquisition loan for a property in Washington on behalf of the same borrower.