Northmarq Arranges $23.5M Sale of Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Northern California

UKIAH, CALIF. — Northmarq has arranged the $23.5 million sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio in the Northern California city of Ukiah. Ridge Capital Investments sold the portfolio to an undisclosed buyer. Totaling 121 units, the portfolio includes Sierra Sunset Village at 505-531 Capps Lane and Alderwood Apartments at 1416 and 1450 S. State St.

The 68-unit Sierra Sunset Village features mostly two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and central air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center and an outdoor picnic area.

Alderwood Apartments offers 53 units in a mix of two- and three-bedroom floor plans that are furnished with energy-efficient appliances, hardwood-style flooring and private balconies.Onsite amenities include a resort-style pool, covered garage parking and outdoor grilling areas.

Zach LeBeouf and Anthony Pappageorge of Northmarq’s Walnut Creek, Calif., Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal.