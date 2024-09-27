Northmarq Arranges $23.9M Refinancing for Office Building in Woodland Hills, California

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — Northmarq has secured $23.9 million in refinancing for Topanga & Victory, an office building located at 6325 and 6355 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. The 165,336-square-foot property offers office and medical office space, an upgraded lobby space and ample parking.

David Blum of Northmarq’s Newport Beach Debt + Equity team arranged the permanent fixed-rate, internal refinancing for the undisclosed borrower through a correspondent relationship with a national commercial mortgage-backed securities platform. The transaction, which had a sub-60 percent loan-to-value ratio, was structured on a 5-year, interest-only term.