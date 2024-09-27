Friday, September 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
6325-6355-Topanga-Canyon-Blvd-Woodland-Hills-CA
Located at 6325 and 6355 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills, Calif., Topanga & Victory offers 165,336 square feet of office and medical office space.
CaliforniaLoansOfficeWestern

Northmarq Arranges $23.9M Refinancing for Office Building in Woodland Hills, California

by Amy Works

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — Northmarq has secured $23.9 million in refinancing for Topanga & Victory, an office building located at 6325 and 6355 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. The 165,336-square-foot property offers office and medical office space, an upgraded lobby space and ample parking.

David Blum of Northmarq’s Newport Beach Debt + Equity team arranged the permanent fixed-rate, internal refinancing for the undisclosed borrower through a correspondent relationship with a national commercial mortgage-backed securities platform. The transaction, which had a sub-60 percent loan-to-value ratio, was structured on a 5-year, interest-only term.

You may also like

Cumberland Holdings Closes Sale of 76,785 SF Keizer...

MJA Investments Acquires Gateway Executive Center Office Building...

17Capital Signs 16,298 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

EQT Exeter Purchases 1.1 MSF USA Parkway Distribution...

TP-Link Systems Closes $40.6M Acquisition of 157,455 SF...

Westwood Financial Buys 83,787 SF Paradise Hills Shopping...

GID Industrial Acquires 105,469 SF Trolley Industrial Center...

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Purchase of 3,500 SF...

Hall Structured Finance Provides $21.9M Loan for Construction...