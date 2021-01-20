REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $24.7M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in St. Louis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Spanish Cove Townhomes was constructed in 1971 and renovated from 2015 to 2018.

ST. LOUIS — NorthMarq has arranged a $24.7 million loan for the refinancing of Spanish Cove Townhomes in St. Louis. The 784-unit rental townhome property, located at 1708 San Remo Court, was constructed in 1971. It underwent a significant renovation from 2015 to 2018. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, recreation room, media room, playground and onsite laundry facility. Noah Juran and David Garfinkel of NorthMarq structured the 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule. A national bank provided the fixed-rate loan. The borrower was undisclosed.

