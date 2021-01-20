NorthMarq Arranges $24.7M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — NorthMarq has arranged a $24.7 million loan for the refinancing of Spanish Cove Townhomes in St. Louis. The 784-unit rental townhome property, located at 1708 San Remo Court, was constructed in 1971. It underwent a significant renovation from 2015 to 2018. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, recreation room, media room, playground and onsite laundry facility. Noah Juran and David Garfinkel of NorthMarq structured the 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule. A national bank provided the fixed-rate loan. The borrower was undisclosed.
