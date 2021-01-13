REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $24M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Lincoln, Nebraska

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Flats at Shadow Creek features 219 units.

LINCOLN, NEB. — NorthMarq has arranged a $24 million loan for the refinancing of Flats at Shadow Creek in Lincoln. The 219-unit multifamily property is located at the intersection of 90th and O streets. Amenities include a pet wash station, clubhouse, fitness center, yoga studio, pool, hot tub and outdoor grills. John Reed of NorthMarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which is fully amortized over 25 years. A life insurance company provided the loan.

