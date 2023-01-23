Northmarq Arranges $25.4M Construction Loan for Metro Dallas Retail Project

FRISCO, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged a $25.4 million construction loan for Lexington Village, a 90,000-square-foot retail project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas in Frisco. Grocer Tom Thumb has committed to anchoring the center, which will be located within a larger, 600-acre master-planned development. Bobby Weinberg and Mason Brower of Northmarq arranged the loan through an undisclosed bank on behalf of the locally based borrower and developer, Centergy Retail. The financing was structured with a five-year term with three years of interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization schedule.