Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Vintage Acres was built in 1985.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Northmarq Arranges $25.5M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community in Duluth, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

DULUTH, MINN. — Northmarq has arranged the $25.5 million sale of Vintage Acres, a 300-site manufactured housing community with two apartments and 14 mini-storage units in Duluth. Anthony Pino, Ari Azarbarzin, Jamie Grant and Wallace Halpert of Northmarq represented the seller, GHI Investments. Dan Trebil and Logan McCarthy of Northmarq arranged Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Legacy Communities MHP. The $14.5 million loan features a five-year term and a fixed interest rate. Built in 1985, Vintage Acres spans 93 acres and is more than 97 percent occupied.

You may also like

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 348-Unit Affordable Housing...

IPA Arranges Sale of 250-Unit Alta Firewheel Apartments...

Partnership Underway on 320-Unit Affordable Housing Project in...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 16-Story Moore Office Building...

Trevato Breaks Ground on $120M Multifamily Development at...

McShane Construction Delivers 262-Unit Apartment Development in Greenville

SSH Real Estate Begins Leasing 186-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment...

Tidemark, BOD Holdings Complete 135-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 292,594 SF Industrial Property...