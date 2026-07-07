Northmarq Arranges $25.5M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community in Duluth, Minnesota

DULUTH, MINN. — Northmarq has arranged the $25.5 million sale of Vintage Acres, a 300-site manufactured housing community with two apartments and 14 mini-storage units in Duluth. Anthony Pino, Ari Azarbarzin, Jamie Grant and Wallace Halpert of Northmarq represented the seller, GHI Investments. Dan Trebil and Logan McCarthy of Northmarq arranged Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Legacy Communities MHP. The $14.5 million loan features a five-year term and a fixed interest rate. Built in 1985, Vintage Acres spans 93 acres and is more than 97 percent occupied.