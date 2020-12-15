REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $26.2M Loan for Recapitalization of Apartment Asset in Brookfield, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

Poplar Creek Club was completed last year.

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — NorthMarq has arranged $26.2 million in permanent debt for the recapitalization of Poplar Creek Club, a recently stabilized, 138-unit apartment property in Brookfield near Milwaukee. Brett Hood of NorthMarq arranged the Freddie Mac loan, which features a 10-year, fixed-rate term with five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Loan proceeds retired a $22.6 million construction loan. The borrower was undisclosed. The four-story property features a 143-space parking garage as well as a separate 4,544-square-foot retail building. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, yoga studio, outdoor pool and sundeck.

