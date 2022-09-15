Northmarq Arranges $26.4M Acquisition Loan for Hoboken Parking Garage

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Northmarq has arranged a $26.4 million acquisition loan for the Hudson Tea Parking Garage in Hoboken. Built in 2004 by multifamily developer Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL), the eight-story structure spans 389,984 square feet and houses 1,250 parking spaces. Daniel Karp of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based LAZ Parking Realty Investors. The loan carried a 10-year term with five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.