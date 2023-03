NEW YORK CITY — Northmarq has arranged a $26 million loan for the refinancing of an 11-story, 90-unit apartment complex in East Harlem. Chuck Cotsalas and Robert Delitsky of Northmarq arranged the financing though Nationwide Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The loan carried a 20-year term, 25-year amortization schedule and a fixed interest rate of 5.4 percent.