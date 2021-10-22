REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $27.6M Refinancing for Glacier Run Multifamily Property in Puyallup, Washington

Glacier Run Phase II in Puyallup, Wash., features 114 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and clubhouse.

PUYALLUP, WASH. — NorthMarq has secured a $27.6 million refinancing for Glacier Run Phase II, an apartment community located at 12020 Sunrise Blvd. East in Puyallup.

Bob Spiro and Scott Moline of Newmark arranged the financing, which features a 10-year term on a 30-year amortization schedule, through its in-house Fannie Mae team.

Built in 2021, Phase II includes 144 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities include a heated resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park, three season room and clubhouse.

