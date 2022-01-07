Northmarq Arranges $28.1M Construction Loan for Tacoma Central Logistics Project in Washington

Located at 1950 St. State St. in Tacoma, Wash., Tacoma Central Logistics will feature 248,000 square feet of speculative industrial space.

TACOMA, WASH. — Northmarq has arranged a $28.1 million construction loan for the development of Tacoma Central Logistics at 1950 S. State St. in Tacoma. Scott Moline and Bob Spiro of Northmarq secured the three-year, interest-only loan through the firm’s relationship with a national bank for the undisclosed borrower.

Totaling 248,000 square feet, the speculative building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 183 auto stalls, four grade-level doors, 56 dock doors and 50 trailer parking stalls. The Tacoma News Tribune previously occupied the site, but the former building was demolished.