Northmarq Arranges $28.1M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Janesville, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

Village Green Apartments is comprised of 406 units.

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Northmarq has arranged a $28.1 million loan for the refinancing of Village Green Apartments in Janesville, about 40 miles south of Madison. The 406-unit multifamily property is located at 3121 Village Court. Mark Ebersold of Northmarq arranged the 10-year loan, which features two years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. A CMBS lender provided the fixed-rate loan. The borrower was undisclosed.