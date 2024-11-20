Northmarq Arranges $28.6M Construction Loan for Olivine Apartments in Victoria, Minnesota

VICTORIA, MINN. — Northmarq has arranged a $28.6 million construction loan for Olivine Apartments in Victoria, a western suburb of Minneapolis. The 145-unit multifamily community at 2000 Steiger Lake Lane is slated to be built in 2025. Dan Trebil and Andy Finn of Northmarq arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Schafer Richardson and Marco McLane Development. Associated Bank provided the loan. The deal also features preferred equity, which Northmarq arranged through Minnesota-based Ackerberg Group.