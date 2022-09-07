Northmarq Arranges $28M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northmarq, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged a $28 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Presidio, a 202-unit multifamily property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. Built in 1986, the property features a pool, fitness center, pet play area, outdoor grilling and dining stations and onsite laundry facilities. Kevin Leamy of Northmarq arranged the loan, which carried a three-year, interest-only term, through an undisclosed balance sheet lender. The borrower was also not disclosed.