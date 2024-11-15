Northmarq Arranges $29.5M in Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Visalia, California

VISALIA, CALIF. — Northmarq has arranged $29.5 million in refinancing for Quail Park at Shannon Ranch, a seniors housing property at 3440 W. Flagstaff Ave. in Visalia. Quail Park offers 120 independent living, assisted living and memory care studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as adjoining studio suites.

Units include full-size kitchens, in-home washers/dryers, weekly housekeeping and linen services, scheduled transportation and pet-friendly rooms with available personalized pet care. Community amenities include a sports den, theater, pub, beauty salon, chef-prepared meals with signature anytime dining options, a fitness center with a swimming pool and fitness classes, and an on-site personal trainer.

The community is operated by Seattle-based Living Care Lifestyles, and the ownership group includes the principal of Living Care Lifestyles, several investors local to Visalia and Kaweah Health System of Visalia.

Northmarq’s Seattle Debt + Equity team led by Stuard Oswald secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Northwest Visalia Senior Housing LLC, through a correspondent relationship with Poppy Bank of California. The financing was structured on a 10-year term with interest-only payments for the first five years. The loan proceeds were used to retire a bridge loan that Northmarq originated in 2021.