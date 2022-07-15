Northmarq Arranges $3.2M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Property in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Ohio

Kemper Commerce Park is located on East Kemper Road.

CINCINNATI — Northmarq has arranged a $3.2 million loan for the refinancing of Kemper Commerce Park in Cincinnati. The 145,485-square-foot industrial property consists of two buildings. Christina Grimme of Northmarq arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which features a 20-year amortization schedule. A life insurance company provided the loan for the undisclosed borrower.