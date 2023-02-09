REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $3.3M Sale of Governor’s Walk Shopping Center in Peachtree City, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Governor’s Walk in Peachtree City, Ga., was leased at the time of sale to tenants including Car Wash, Donut Shop, Peachtree Pawn, Fresh Smoothie Café, Mary Nails, Curves and Carolina Hemp Co., among other tenants.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Northmarq has arranged the $3.3 million sale of Governor’s Walk, a 21,280-square-foot shopping center located at 1980 GA Highway 54 in Peachtree City. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to Car Wash, Donut Shop, Peachtree Pawn, Fresh Smoothie Café, Mary Nails, Curves, Carolina Hemp Co., Southern Crescent Spa, Peachtree Wax Studio, La Plaza R&R Inc., Flooring Store, Men’s World Barber, Rene’e Paige Salon and M&R Alterations. Jeff Enck of Northmarq represented the Florida-based seller in the transaction, as well as the California-based 1031 exchange buyer.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  