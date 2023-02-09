Northmarq Arranges $3.3M Sale of Governor’s Walk Shopping Center in Peachtree City, Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Northmarq has arranged the $3.3 million sale of Governor’s Walk, a 21,280-square-foot shopping center located at 1980 GA Highway 54 in Peachtree City. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to Car Wash, Donut Shop, Peachtree Pawn, Fresh Smoothie Café, Mary Nails, Curves, Carolina Hemp Co., Southern Crescent Spa, Peachtree Wax Studio, La Plaza R&R Inc., Flooring Store, Men’s World Barber, Rene’e Paige Salon and M&R Alterations. Jeff Enck of Northmarq represented the Florida-based seller in the transaction, as well as the California-based 1031 exchange buyer.