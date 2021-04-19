NorthMarq Arranges $3.8M Acquisition Loan for Louetta Creek Plaza in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Retail, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — NorthMarq has arranged a $3.8 million acquisition loan for Louetta Creek Plaza, a 26,472-square-foot retail center in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Tenants at the property include State Farm, Snowflake Donuts, Expro Nails, Leslie’s Pool Supplies and Pizza Zone. Travis Fite of NorthMarq arranged the fixed-rate loan through life company StanCorp on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The seller was also not disclosed.