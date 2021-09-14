NorthMarq Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of Retail Asset in Queens

Springnex Plaza Shopping Center in Queens totals 96,019 square feet. The property was built in 2000.

NEW YORK CITY — NorthMarq has arranged a $30 million loan for the refinancing of Springnex Plaza Shopping Center, a 96,019-square-foot retail asset located in the Springfield Gardens area of Queens. The grocery-anchored retail property was built in 2000. Robert Delitsky of NorthMarq arranged the fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed credit union on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of New York-based Mattone Investors LLC that originally developed the property.