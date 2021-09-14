REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of Retail Asset in Queens

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Retail

Springnex Plaza Shopping Center in Queens totals 96,019 square feet. The property was built in 2000.

NEW YORK CITY — NorthMarq has arranged a $30 million loan for the refinancing of Springnex Plaza Shopping Center, a 96,019-square-foot retail asset located in the Springfield Gardens area of Queens. The grocery-anchored retail property was built in 2000. Robert Delitsky of NorthMarq arranged the fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed credit union on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of New York-based Mattone Investors LLC that originally developed the property.

