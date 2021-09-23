NorthMarq Arranges $32.2M Loan for Refinancing of Minneapolis Affordable Housing Community

Built in 2002, Stone Arch Apartments includes 221 units.

MINNEAPOLIS — NorthMarq has arranged a $32.2 million loan for the refinancing of Stone Arch Apartments in Minneapolis. The 221-unit affordable housing community, built in 2002, is located at 601 Main St. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, laundry facilities and grill area. Michael Padilla of NorthMarq arranged the loan through Freddie Mac’s Targeted Affordable Housing (TAH) program. The seven-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.