REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $32.2M Loan for Refinancing of Minneapolis Affordable Housing Community

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Built in 2002, Stone Arch Apartments includes 221 units.

MINNEAPOLIS — NorthMarq has arranged a $32.2 million loan for the refinancing of Stone Arch Apartments in Minneapolis. The 221-unit affordable housing community, built in 2002, is located at 601 Main St. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, laundry facilities and grill area. Michael Padilla of NorthMarq arranged the loan through Freddie Mac’s Targeted Affordable Housing (TAH) program. The seven-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews