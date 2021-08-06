NorthMarq Arranges $32M Loan for Refinancing of Gessner Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Gessner Apartments in southwest Houston totals 500 units.

HOUSTON — NorthMarq has arranged a $32 million loan for the refinancing of Gessner Apartments, a 500-unit community in southwest Houston. Warren Hitchcock of NorthMarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which was structured with a seven-year term and two years of interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.