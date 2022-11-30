REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $32M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Melville, New York

The office building at 445 Broadhollow Road in Melville, New York, totals 273,103 square feet. The property was built in 1981.

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Northmarq has arranged a $32 million loan for the refinancing of a 273,103-square-foot office building located on the Long Island community of Melville. The four-story building at 445 Broadhollow Road was constructed in 1981 and renovated in 2021. Ernest DesRochers, Charles Cotsalas and Robert Delitsky of Northmarq arranged the 10-year, nonrecourse loan, which carried a fixed interest rate and a 25-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The direct lender was also not disclosed.

