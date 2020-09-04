REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $33.4M Acquisition Financing for 691-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in North Dakota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, North Dakota

Pictured is the 269-unit Forest Park Apartments.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — NorthMarq has arranged $33.4 million in combined agency debt financing for the acquisition of four multifamily properties in Grand Forks, the third-largest city in North Dakota. The workforce housing properties total 691 units and include Forest Park Apartments, Valley Park Manor, Southwind Apartments and Landmark Estates. The Freddie Mac loans range from $2.9 million to $15.9 million. The 15-year loans feature 30-year amortization schedules. Brett Hood of NorthMarq’s Chicago office structured the loans.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  