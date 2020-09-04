NorthMarq Arranges $33.4M Acquisition Financing for 691-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in North Dakota

Pictured is the 269-unit Forest Park Apartments.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — NorthMarq has arranged $33.4 million in combined agency debt financing for the acquisition of four multifamily properties in Grand Forks, the third-largest city in North Dakota. The workforce housing properties total 691 units and include Forest Park Apartments, Valley Park Manor, Southwind Apartments and Landmark Estates. The Freddie Mac loans range from $2.9 million to $15.9 million. The 15-year loans feature 30-year amortization schedules. Brett Hood of NorthMarq’s Chicago office structured the loans.