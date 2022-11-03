REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $33.9M Construction Loan for Two Industrial Properties in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Northmarq

This rendering shows plans for 169 Logistics Center in Brooklyn Park.

BROOKLYN PARK AND DAYTON, MINN. — Northmarq has arranged a $33.9 million loan for the construction of two industrial properties in suburban Minneapolis. In Brooklyn Park, 169 Logistics Center will include two buildings totaling 147,250 square feet. Dayton Logistics Center in Dayton will consist of a single building totaling 248,000 square feet. Completion of both properties is slated for spring 2023. Bill Mork of Northmarq arranged the four-year, fixed-rate loan. The borrower was a joint venture partnership between Capital Partners and Eagle Realty Group. The lender was undisclosed.

