Northmarq Arranges $33M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Bellevue, Washington

The Gardens at Town Square in Bellevue, Wash., features 168 independent living, assisted living and memory care residences for seniors.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Northmarq has arranged a $33 million refinancing for The Gardens at Town Square, a seniors housing community located in downtown Bellevue.

The 168-unit community is in a five-story, mid-rise building built in 1998 and includes a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care. The borrower is ERA Living.

The loan was structured with a 10-year term, fixed rate and 30-year amortization with one year of interest-only payments. Loan proceeds retired $20.4 million in existing agency debt and returned equity to the borrower.

Stuart Oswald, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s Seattle office, arranged the transaction. A correspondent life insurance company provided the capital.