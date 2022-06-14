REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $33M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Bellevue, Washington

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

Gardens-Town-Square-Bellevue-WA

The Gardens at Town Square in Bellevue, Wash., features 168 independent living, assisted living and memory care residences for seniors.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Northmarq has arranged a $33 million refinancing for The Gardens at Town Square, a seniors housing community located in downtown Bellevue.

The 168-unit community is in a five-story, mid-rise building built in 1998 and includes a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care. The borrower is ERA Living.

The loan was structured with a 10-year term, fixed rate and 30-year amortization with one year of interest-only payments. Loan proceeds retired $20.4 million in existing agency debt and returned equity to the borrower.

Stuart Oswald, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s Seattle office, arranged the transaction. A correspondent life insurance company provided the capital.

