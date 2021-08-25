REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $34M Construction Loan for Hardywood Village in Richmond

Hardywood Village

Hardywood Village is a 189-unit multifamily property with ancillary retail space located at 1601 Overbrook Road in Richmond.

RICHMOND, VA. — NorthMarq has arranged a $34 million loan for the construction of Hardywood Village, a 189-unit multifamily property with ancillary retail space located at 1601 Overbrook Road in Richmond. Construction is scheduled to be completed by summer or fall 2022.

The loan was structured with a 30-year fully amortizing term. Keith Wells and Reina Abboud of NorthMarq arranged financing for the undisclosed borrower through its relationship with the Virginia Housing & Development Authority.

