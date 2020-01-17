REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $35.4M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The portfolio comprises 525 units within seven buildings.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — NorthMarq has arranged $35.4 million in acquisition financing for seven multifamily properties in Sioux Falls. The affordable communities comprise 525 units. The seven Freddie Mac loans range from $1.9 million to $9.3 million. Brett Hood of NorthMarq arranged each of the 15-year loans, which feature 30-year amortization schedules.

